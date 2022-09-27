Collective Family Office LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

