Collective Family Office LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. First Command Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.