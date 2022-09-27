Collective Family Office LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.91 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.