Collective Family Office LLC Sells 4,224 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.83. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.