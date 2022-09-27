Collective Family Office LLC Sells 56 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.92.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.