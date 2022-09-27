Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $290.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.25. The company has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.12 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

