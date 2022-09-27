Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Position Boosted by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up about 1.7% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Colliers International Group worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 430.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 341.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.54 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

