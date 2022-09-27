Color Platform (CLR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $384,234.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,975.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.00594121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00257985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00048889 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

