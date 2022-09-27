Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.31 Per Share

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report released on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $6.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 0.3 %

COLM opened at $67.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.36. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.