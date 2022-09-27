Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.