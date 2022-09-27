Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

CMCSA opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

