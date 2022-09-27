Comcast Holdings Corp. (CCZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Comcast Stock Performance

NYSE:CCZ opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

