Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Position Trimmed by Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,030 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,640 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 0.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,414 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 716,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 39,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.04 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $251,039.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,957.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

