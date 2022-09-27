Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.43 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.27.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

