Comparing Baltic International USA (BISA) & Its Competitors

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 713 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Baltic International USA to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Baltic International USA has a beta of 31.66, suggesting that its stock price is 3,066% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s competitors have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Baltic International USA alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 14.37% -62.15% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baltic International USA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 590 917 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.11%. Given Baltic International USA’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -6.00 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.52 billion -$170.72 million 26.67

Baltic International USA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baltic International USA competitors beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

(Get Rating)

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic International USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic International USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.