Comparing Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) and Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) and Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Toast shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Toast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Her Imports alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Her Imports and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Her Imports N/A N/A N/A Toast -14.83% -22.86% -14.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toast $1.71 billion 5.21 -$487.00 million ($1.59) -10.92

This table compares Her Imports and Toast’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Her Imports has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Toast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Her Imports and Toast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A Toast 1 7 8 0 2.44

Toast has a consensus price target of $27.30, suggesting a potential upside of 57.17%. Given Toast’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

Toast beats Her Imports on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Her Imports

(Get Rating)

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 16 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader. It also provides kitchen display system software that connects the front of the house with the kitchen staff; multi-location management software, which allows customers to manage and standardize their operations and configure menus; xtraCHEF that provides back-office tools; and Toast Flex for Kitchen, a larger format mountable piece of hardware that can be used as a kitchen screen. In addition, the company offers Toast Online Ordering & Toast TakeOut app, a software-based platform that provides restaurants to take off-premises orders directly through their branded website; First-Party Delivery services for restaurants to manage a fleet of drivers, and customize delivery hours, zones, fees, and minimum ticket sizes; Toast Delivery Services, which enables restaurants to utilize a partner network of delivery drivers; and Toast Delivery Partners services. Further, it provides loyalty programs and gift cards; payroll and team management products; business owner policy insurance and restaurant-specific add-ons; payment processing solutions; loans advanced to restaurants; purchase financing; reporting and analytics solutions; Toast Partner Connect that allows customers to discover, select, and connect their restaurant to its partners; and bi-directional APIs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Her Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Her Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.