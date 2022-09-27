Comparing MyMD Pharmaceuticals (MYMD) & Its Rivals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MyMD Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -77.76% -69.92% MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,615.40% -75.15% -34.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors 203 547 1146 18 2.51

This is a summary of current recommendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 78.79%. Given MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MyMD Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million -$29.89 million -6.19 MyMD Pharmaceuticals Competitors $411.38 million $32.43 million -65.76

MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals. MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MyMD Pharmaceuticals rivals beat MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

