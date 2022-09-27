Comparing Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) and eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Statera Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eFFECTOR Therapeutics $1.43 million 16.38 $15.80 million $0.76 0.74 Statera Biopharma $260,000.00 21.61 -$2.40 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Statera Biopharma.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eFFECTOR Therapeutics N/A 176.47% 46.45% Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eFFECTOR Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

eFFECTOR Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $11.30, indicating a potential upside of 1,900.00%. Given eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eFFECTOR Therapeutics is more favorable than Statera Biopharma.

Summary

eFFECTOR Therapeutics beats Statera Biopharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing Zotatifin, a small molecule designed to inhibit eukaryotic initiation factor 4A (eIF4E), which is in phase 2clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It has a collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. to develop inhibitors of eIF4E. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as expanding into fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. The company is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

