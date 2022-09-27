Concentrix (CNXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Concentrix to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNXC stock opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.66. Concentrix has a one year low of $113.51 and a one year high of $208.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 8.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 52.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

