Connectome (CNTM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Connectome has a market cap of $16.31 million and $411,945.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome’s launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 140,000,000 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to.

Buying and Selling Connectome

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”.”

