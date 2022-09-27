Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after purchasing an additional 88,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 633,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,064,000 after acquiring an additional 81,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 40,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

