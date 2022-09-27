Constellation (DAG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $709,541.00

Constellation (DAG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $277.53 million and approximately $709,541.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Constellation has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010985 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068214 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10428277 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Constellation Coin Profile

Constellation’s genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,712,000,000 coins. Constellation’s official website is constellationlabs.io. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees.The Constellation Network is composed of $DAG nodes, state channel nodes, and ‘hybrid’ nodes, which perform consensus for multiple state channels and $DAG. Each state channel can ‘license’ or share its data to accounts, either by granting access rights via payment in $DAG or a throughput allowance for validating data as a node operator (sole state channel node or hybrid). Hybrid nodes allow for direct license exchange via atomic commits from hybrid nodes.$DAG is the financial state channel of the Constellation Network. It allows for seamless exchange and interaction between the various state channels and nodes that make up the Network. $DAG binds the network components together so that they relate to one another.$DAG provides a second functional value as tokenized throughput or bandwidth on the network. At the same time, basic rate-limited functionality will remain free, allowing users to send single transactions for one-off P2P payments. For any serious data processing or data exchanges, more throughput is needed. This is acquired through $DAG micropayments or by contributing resources as a node operator to the network.The DAG token was released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, now migrated to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token.”

