Contentos (COS) Market Cap Achieves $24.04 Million

Contentos (COS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Contentos has a total market cap of $24.04 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,629.87 or 0.99910060 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00060102 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005742 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,508,027 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Contentos

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.