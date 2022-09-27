Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

CLR stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The business’s revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Continental Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after acquiring an additional 410,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 509.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

