CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $1.17 million and $63,674.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 5% against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070612 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10794832 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00153395 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014334 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network.

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency.Contracoin is a project of Contra Global.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

