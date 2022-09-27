Contrasting Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) and Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digerati Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -10.67% 0.54% Digerati Technologies -30.01% -14.86% 12.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digerati Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Digerati Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Digerati Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.15, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Digerati Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digerati Technologies is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and Digerati Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A Digerati Technologies $12.42 million 1.54 -$16.68 million ($0.11) -1.22

Adit EdTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digerati Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digerati Technologies beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

