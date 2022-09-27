Contrasting ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.8% of ANSYS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ANSYS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 2 6 3 0 2.09 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

ANSYS currently has a consensus price target of $277.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.73%. Given ANSYS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

This table compares ANSYS and MCX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.91 billion 10.49 $454.63 million $5.21 44.09 MCX Technologies $750,000.00 1.31 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than MCX Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

ANSYS has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 22.96% 11.98% 8.64% MCX Technologies -105.18% -106.28% -80.96%

Summary

ANSYS beats MCX Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive transportation and mobility, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, materials and chemical processing, and sports industries. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, and commerce in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital transformation, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was formerly known as McorpCX, Inc. and changed its name to MCX Technologies Corporation in August 2020. MCX Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

