Contrasting Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.2% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of General Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forza X1 and General Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forza X1 0 0 0 0 N/A General Dynamics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

General Dynamics has a consensus target price of $267.86, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Given General Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Forza X1.

This table compares Forza X1 and General Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Dynamics $38.47 billion 1.57 $3.26 billion $11.82 18.65

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Forza X1.

Profitability

This table compares Forza X1 and General Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forza X1 N/A N/A N/A General Dynamics 8.61% 19.25% 6.52%

Summary

General Dynamics beats Forza X1 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forza X1

Forza X1, Inc. focuses on designing, developing, and manufacturing fully electric boats in the United States. It intends to offer its products through a vertically integrated direct-to-consumer system. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida. Forza X1, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee Powercats Co.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as builds crude oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships. This segment also provides navy ships maintenance and modernization services; lifecycle support and repair services for navy surface ships; and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarines and surface ships. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, Stryker wheeled combat vehicles, piranha vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and armaments. This segment also offers modernization programs, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers. This segment also offers cloud computing, artificial intelligence; machine learning; big data analytics; development, security, and operations; software-defined networks; everything-as-a-service; defense enterprise office system solutions; and unmanned undersea vehicle manufacturing and assembly services. General Dynamics Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

