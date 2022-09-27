Contrasting New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of New Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get New Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for New Gold and South32, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A South32 1 2 3 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

New Gold has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South32 has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and South32’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 13.96% 4.24% 1.66% South32 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and South32’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 0.70 $140.60 million $0.13 5.85 South32 $5.48 billion 1.98 -$195.00 million N/A N/A

New Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South32.

Summary

New Gold beats South32 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About South32

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. South32 Limited also exports its products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.