ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 259 ($3.13).

CTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group

In other news, insider Sten Scheibye acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

CTEC stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 5,285.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.09).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 1.41 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

