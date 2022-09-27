Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12,493.00

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. Convex CRV has a total market capitalization of $235.66 million and $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convex CRV has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Convex CRV

Convex CRV’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 283,168,287 coins. The official website for Convex CRV is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Convex CRV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex CRV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

