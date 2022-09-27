Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of Copa worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Copa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,754,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,487,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,050,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 9,033.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,404 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Copa Price Performance

CPA stock opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $693.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

