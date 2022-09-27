Copiosa Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $62,248.00 (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Copiosa Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Copiosa Coin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.

Copiosa Coin Coin Profile

Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.

Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Copiosa Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Copiosa Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Copiosa Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.