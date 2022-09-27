Copiosa Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $62,248.00 (COP)

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. Copiosa Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Copiosa Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010959 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00156468 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Buying and Selling Copiosa Coin
