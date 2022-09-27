COPS FINANCE (COPS) Price Reaches $30.91 on Major Exchanges

COPS FINANCE (COPS) traded down 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. COPS FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $523,610.00 and approximately $20,114.00 worth of COPS FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COPS FINANCE has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. One COPS FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $30.91 or 0.00151997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COPS FINANCE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

COPS FINANCE Coin Profile

COPS FINANCE launched on March 22nd, 2021. COPS FINANCE’s total supply is 18,000 coins. The official website for COPS FINANCE is copsfinance.com. COPS FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @CopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

COPS FINANCE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COPS Finance is a DeFi protocol and ecosystem that embodies the decentralized finance vision by allowing anybody with an internet connection to use DeFi services. COPS offers a completely stable and open DeFi experience, complete with audited smart contracts and an indomitable token lock system.COPS is an ERC20 Governance Token that is used in all of the COPS’ services. The token is deflationary, and the tokens assigned to Farming and Staking would be destroyed over time by the burning processes, leaving a total supply of 12350 tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPS FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPS FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPS FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COPS FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COPS FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.