Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.16

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.16 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 11.74 ($0.14). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 255,965 shares changing hands.

Corero Network Security Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The firm has a market cap of £56.91 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00.

Corero Network Security Company Profile

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

