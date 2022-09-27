Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $518.97.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

