CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

