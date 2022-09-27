Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $81.87 and a twelve month high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 110,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

