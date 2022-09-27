Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.19 or 0.00072756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $10.87 million and $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 766,534 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

