Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -61.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana purchased 36,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

