Cred (LBA) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Cred (LBA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $49,337.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011096 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070634 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 978,219,261 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io.

Cred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

