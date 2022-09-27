Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $11.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.53.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Crédit Agricole Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crédit Agricole (CRARY)
- MO Money: Why Altria Group Stock is Rallying
- Is the Market Overreacting with Shopify Stock?
- Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.