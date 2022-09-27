Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $11.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRARY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.69. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.