Credit Suisse Group Cuts Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $47.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE VZ opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $925,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

