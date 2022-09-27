Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives $15.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of CPG stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.