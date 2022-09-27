Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CRTO opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
