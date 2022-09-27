Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $107,810.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Criteo by 2.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after purchasing an additional 127,813 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Criteo by 13.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Criteo by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in Criteo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,401,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,204,000 after buying an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Criteo by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 970,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,447,000 after buying an additional 77,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Stock Up 0.7 %

CRTO opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.86. Criteo has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

