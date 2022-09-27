Critical Contrast: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) & Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioAtla and Aziyo Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 1 2 0 2.67 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 3 0 3.00

BioAtla presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.52%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.78%. Given BioAtla’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Aziyo Biologics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 1,093.99 -$95.40 million ($2.73) -2.68 Aziyo Biologics $47.39 million 1.94 -$24.83 million ($2.92) -2.31

This table compares BioAtla and Aziyo Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aziyo Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aziyo Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -49.96% -40.76% Aziyo Biologics -75.15% -525.81% -58.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of BioAtla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Aziyo Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioAtla beats Aziyo Biologics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for multiple solid tumor types, including NSCLC, melanoma, and ovarian cancer; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. BioAtla, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device. The company also provides cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. In addition, it offers Fiber VBM, ViBone, and OsteGro V that are human tissue-derived bone allografts designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. It sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

