Critical Review: FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) & Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN)

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) and Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of FreightCar America shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of FreightCar America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FreightCar America and Rail Vision’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FreightCar America $203.05 million 0.31 -$41.45 million ($0.44) -8.57 Rail Vision $890,000.00 12.50 -$10.22 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Rail Vision has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FreightCar America.

This table compares FreightCar America and Rail Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FreightCar America -3.32% N/A -8.49% Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FreightCar America and Rail Vision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FreightCar America 0 0 0 0 N/A Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A

FreightCar America currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.15%. Given FreightCar America’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FreightCar America is more favorable than Rail Vision.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars. It also provides railcars, including coal cars, bulk commodity cars, coil steel cars, and boxcars; and woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars. In addition, the company sells used railcars; leases, rebuilds, and converts railcars; and sells forged, cast, and fabricated parts for various railcars. It also exports its manufactured railcars to Latin America and the Middle East. The company's customers primarily include financial institutions, railroads, and shippers. FreightCar America, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. The company offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. It also offers rail vision big data services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

