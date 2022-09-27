Critical Review: PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI)

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

PropertyGuru has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru $75.96 million 8.91 -$138.97 million N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 7.20 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PropertyGuru.

This table compares PropertyGuru and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru N/A -34.08% -21.42% MGT Capital Investments -197.77% -326.62% -74.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of PropertyGuru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru 0 1 2 0 2.67 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

PropertyGuru presently has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential upside of 89.29%. Given PropertyGuru’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PropertyGuru is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

PropertyGuru beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

