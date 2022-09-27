Critical Review: Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verisk Analytics and Stronghold Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $216.18, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $4.42, suggesting a potential upside of 333.01%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 34.37% 35.21% 12.01% Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Stronghold Digital Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 9.08 $666.20 million $6.48 26.76 Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 1.59 -$11.21 million ($8.05) -0.13

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

