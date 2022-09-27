CrossFi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $600,000.00 (CRFI)

CrossFi (CRFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One CrossFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. CrossFi has a market cap of $600,000.00 and approximately $10,539.00 worth of CrossFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CrossFi has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010934 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00066171 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10115996 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CrossFi’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. CrossFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. CrossFi’s official website is www.crossfimain.com/#/pc/home. CrossFi’s official Twitter account is @crossfidao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CrossFi is a cross-chain liquidity sharing protocol characterized by multi-chain lending and synthetic assets. It aims to connect and release all isolated liquidity of existing public chains.CRFI is used as the centre of gravity of the CrossFi protocol governance. AAVE is used to vote and decide on the outcome of CrossFi governance proposals. Apart from this, CRFI can be staked within the protocol to provide security/insurance to the protocol/depositors. Stakers earn staking rewards and fees from the protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrossFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrossFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrossFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

